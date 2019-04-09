SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - MACK

NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Merrimack" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MACK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Merrimack and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 4, 2019, Merrimack announced the discontinuation of work on its sole drug candidate in clinical trials, MM-310, citing safety issues. Despite amending the protocol for its Phase 1 study after observing and disclosing signs of peripheral neuropathy in clinical trial participants beginning in November, Merrimack reported that subjects taking MM-310 continued to experience weakness, numbness and extremity pain associated with peripheral neuropathy. On this news, Merrimack's stock price fell $1.18 per share, or 16.41%, to close at $6.01 per share on April 5, 2019.

