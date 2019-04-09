SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. - AJRD

NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. ("Aerojet" or the "Company") (NYSE: AJRD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Aerojet and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 9, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a report alleging that Aerojet "is facing fundamental pressures, masked by complicated and aggressive accounting, which gives investors a potentially misleading impression of stability and growth." Among other issues, Spruce Point asserted that "~$900M of liabilities associated with the business [makes] the Company 5x more levered than it appears" and that "analysts blindly pencil in 4% revenue growth in the next two years, despite hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue programs that are disappearing." Following publication of the Spruce Point report, Aerojet's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 9, 2019.

