Barksdale Capital Corp.: Barksdale Appoints Terri Anne Welyki as Vice President of Communications

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / Barksdale Capital Corp. ('Barksdale' or the 'Company') (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) is pleased to announce that Terri Anne Welyki has joined the Company as Vice President of Communications.

Rick Trotman, CEO of Barksdale stated, 'We are very excited to welcome Terri Anne as the newest member of the Barksdale management team. Her diverse range of experience, passion and drive will be quite valuable as we continue to build our team, execute the corporate strategy, and enhance the Company's exposure and access within the resource investment community.'

Ms. Welyki will be responsible for executing Barksdale's corporate communications strategy, including both shareholder and stakeholder communications. Ms. Welyki has more than 15 years of experience working with public and private mining companies, including Calico Resources and EMC Green Group S.A. She has broad knowledge of the mining industry, including financing, permitting, and stakeholder management and has worked across the United States, Peru and Canada.

About Barksdale Capital Corp

Barksdale Capital is focused on the acquisition and exploration of highly prospective base metal projects in the United States. Barksdale's portfolio of assets is located within a world-class base metal district in southern Arizona and are surrounded by some of the world's largest mining companies.

ON BEHALF OF BARKSDALE CAPITAL CORP

Rick Trotman

President and Chief Executive Officer

778-588-7145

Rick@barksdalecapital.com

Terri Anne Welyki

Vice President of Communications

778-238-2333

TerriAnne@barksdalecapital.com

For more information please phone 778-558-7145, email info@barksdalecapital.com or visit www.BarksdaleCapital.com.



