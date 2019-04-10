Artist's Rendition of Tauri-Gum Airport Version



NEW YORK, NY, Apr 10, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) ("Tauriga" or the "Company"), a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments, today announced that it is developing a special miniaturized Airport version of its CBD Infused chewing gum (branded as: Tauri-Gum). The Company recently announced an increase in its Research & Development ("R & D") budget, aimed at continually enhancing its Tauri-Gum product line. Tauriga envisions this Airport version consisting of a miniaturized blister pack, containing three pieces of its CBD Infused gum (anticipated retail price of $6.99 per unit). The Company is in the process of miniaturizing the graphic design and label wording, to correlate with this newest proposed product version.The Company believes that the Airport market segment represents a potentially lucrative opportunity for the Company, because of the well-known benefits of chewing gum while flying on airplanes. The act of chewing gum (any type of gum) equalizes the air pressure in the middle ear, thereby helping to alleviate the intensity of headaches and ear related discomfort (often experienced by air travelers).Tauriga's CEO, Mr. Seth M. Shaw, expressed, "The Company believes that an Airport version of Tauri-Gum has the potential to unlock a major future business opportunity. Chewing gums, of all type, sell extremely well at airports and this plays into one of the Company's strengths. Tauriga formulated Tauri-Gum in a manner that is fully compliant with the prevailing U.S. Federal laws and regulations that govern this sector. Therefore, the Company feels confident that it can proceed with this above-mentioned corporate initiative and legally sell its product(s) at U.S. based airports."ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. One such opportunity on which the Company has acted, involves the Company having entered into the cannabidiol (or "CBD") infused chewing gum product business, as more fully described above and in prior press releases. This CBD infused chewing gum product has been branded under the following name: Tauri-Gum. See also our periodic reports filed by us with the SEC for a more complete description of our business and material agreements that we have entered into. In addition, on March 11, 2019, the Company announced the official launch of its E-Commerce site - as part of its Tauri-Gum commercialization strategy. This site can be accessed by visiting the following URL address: www.taurigum.com 