iBank Digital Asset L.P.: DOGE ?NPXS ?TOP Trading on iBankEX.io

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 09, 2019 / iBank Digital Asset L.P. ("iBank Digital", "iBank Exchange" or the "Company" announced that Dogecoin ("DOGE")?Pundi X ("NPXS")?TOP Network ("TOP") will be launched on the iBankEX (www.ibankex.io) on April 11, 2019 (PT). Deposit and withdrawal services of DOGE? NPXS?TOP will be opened as well. Users will be able to trade TOP/USDT?TOP/BTC?NPXS/BTC?NPXS/ETH?DOGE/USDT?DOGE/BTC ?DOGE/ETH in iBankEX.

iBankEX previously had released its cryptocurrency mobile applications for both Apple and Android users on March 15, 2019 featuring cryptocurrency trading, OTC trading, margin trading, in-app identity verification, and with mobile 3DS security to all customers who verify their identities. Both Apple (NASDAQ: APPL) & Google's (NASDAQ: GOOG) Android apps soared to the Top New Free and Top 100 Free Finance apps, respectively.

About Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.

About Pundi X (NPXS)

Pundi X aims to bring in the next billion crypto users as it allows users to buy, sell, use cryptocurrency anywhere and anytime. The mission is to make cryptocurrency accessible to everyone. This will make Pundi X the world's largest decentralized, offline cryptocurrency network. It is decentralized, because the ecosystem and transaction records live on the blockchain. It is offline, because our entry point is via XPOS, the point-of-sale (pos) devices installed in physical outlets. Pundi X has shipped its XPOS to over 25 countries in the world and issued over 50,000 cards. XWallet app, its crypto payment mobile app has over 100,000 users in less than three months of its official release.

About TOP Network (TOP)

TOP Network is a decentralized open communications network that provides secure, high-quality, and low-cost cloud communications services on the blockchain. Powered by innovations including a Three-Layer Consensus Network, Two-Layer Sharding with high speed PBFT-DPoS, a Two-Layer Lattice-DAG architecture and more, TOP Network also functions as a high-performance public blockchain platform that can handle real-world business transactions of any size or volume. TOP is the native token used on TOP Network, which provides access to all network functions and services.

About iBankEX

iBankEX, one of Vancouver's very first peer-to-peer (P2P) over-the-counter (OTC) crypto and bitcoin exchanges supported by Huobi Cloud Technology, was officially launched on February 6, 2019. The iBankEX platform was launched to ensure the proper underwriting of crypto trading supported by the Huobi Cloud. And from this, iBank EX launched a lending system through the very first global lending network within the open decentralized platforms. iBankEX is one of the first companies to launch an efficient and intuitive new trading platform utilized by digital currency users spread across the globe.

