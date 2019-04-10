First Local Authority in Wales to Embark on an Intelligent Automation Strategy With Thoughtonomy

CAERPHILLY, Wales, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caerphilly County Borough Council is the first local authority in Wales to sign an agreement with Thoughtonomy to adopt the company's award-winning Virtual Workforce platform.

Helping to improve efficiency for both staff and customer experience, Thoughtonomy is an AI software company whose automation technology helps improve the productivity of a workforce.

Thoughtonomy will help the council train and deploy digital workers to process a range of services that involve structured, logical, and repetitive procedures that require accuracy and consistency. Available 24 hours a day these digital workers will provide much needed additional capacity and enable Council staff to focus their efforts on more complex enquiries.

Adding this new capability will enable the council to deliver services much more effectively and make a positive difference to their customers.

Cllr Colin Gordon, Caerphilly County Borough Council's Cabinet Member for Corporate Services said, "As a council we are excited to work with Thoughtonomy and are looking forward to taking advantage of the benefits of their platform. Automation will allow us to concentrate more of our time on services that are important both to us and our customers; it will allow us to make time matter."

Phil Sheen, Head of Public Sector at Thoughtonomy said, "We are thrilled to be working alongside the Caerphilly leadership who are team eager to leverage cutting edge technologies in order to further improve customer experience and enhance citizen outcomes. Local Authorities are being constantly challenged with making the most out of the resources they have available. We are confident that the new digital assistants will make a material difference to the Council's team and the community it serves."

About Caerphilly County Borough Council

Caerphilly County Borough Council is one of the largest local authorities in Wales, delivering over 600 council services to the 180,000 plus residents in serves. Over 80% rural, Caerphilly county borough benefits from having some spectacular countryside and open spaces, while also benefitting from its close proximity to major transportation networks.

A key partner of the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal, Caerphilly County Borough Council is on a journey of transformation, with digital technology and innovation key enablers in this journey.

About Thoughtonomy

Thoughtonomy is a UK-headquartered AI software company that enables organisations and the people they employ to do more and achieve more. The company's award-winning SaaS platform, gives companies access to a pool of cloud based intelligent digital workers that can perform the repetitive, time-intensive tasks that slow people down. By integrating this digital workforce with their human teams, companies can accelerate growth and achieve a step change in efficiency.

Thoughtonomy was founded in the UK in 2013 and now supports more than 200 clients spread across a wide range of industries in 29 countries. The company has offices in London and Manchester in the UK, as well as New York and Austin in the USA.

