CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Sustainability CEVA publishes its Sustainability Report 2018 10.04.2019 / 07:00 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Baar, Switzerland, 9 April, 2019 - CEVA Logistics has published its Sustainability Report 2018. The report is the first one since 2015 and is developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). CEVA has further conducted a materiality assessment and selected the most relevant topics to manage and to report on for the first time. This publication provides an insight into them and CEVA's latest global and local sustainability initiatives. CEVA is committed to operating its business in a sustainable manner that creates value for its stakeholders. The Sustainability Report 2018 showcases the activities CEVA has undertaken in the past year in order to contribute to this commitment, to continue delivering high quality supply chain management services, to reduce its environmental impact, and furthermore to develop local communities and the skills of its employees. Key highlights of the 2018 activities - Development of CEVA's first materiality assessment - 10% decrease in Lost Time Severity Rate since 2017 - 100% of CEVA locations are ISO 9001:2015 certified - Increased investments into digitalization and big data solutions - Employees received an average of 15,24 hours of training, as a result of the investment in training and development - Membership at the Clean Cargo Working Group (CCWG) and Sustainable Air Freight Initiative (SAFI), to be part of the sustainability discussions of the industry - Several local environmental and social initiatives, including collaboration with suppliers and customers. In the upcoming years, CEVA will continue its efforts to answer customer requirements and to contribute to the solutions of global environmental and industry challenges. For more information on Sustainability at CEVA, and to view the Report, please visit: https://www.cevalogistics.com/about-us/sustainability For additional information please contact: Investors: Pierre Benaich SVP Investor Relations pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0048 Media: Matthias Hochuli Group Head of Marketing and Communications matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0052 Cathy Howe Pilot Marketing ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381 CEVA - Making business flow CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 58,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of US$ 7.4 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of US$ 260 million in 2018. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com