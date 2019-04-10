Ontotext's GraphDB 8.9 Boosts Semantic Similarity Search

SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GraphDB 8.9 - the latest release of Ontotext's signature semantic graph database GraphDB - consolidates the experience of data scientists developing knowledge graph embeddings and semantic similarity searches.

After the initial release of a feature allowing to identify similar nodes in the graph by analyzing the graph structure and meaning, we got a number of feature requests for further improvements. The semantic similarity search is based on the Random Indexing algorithm. Random Indexing is a highly scalable algorithm based on Random Projection, a method for reducing the vector dimensionality by starting with random vectors and later refining the distance between their points in multiple iterations.

The latest GraphDB release enables users to create hybrid similarity searches using pre-built text-based similarity vectors for the predication-based similarity index. The index combines the power of graph topology with the text similarity. The users can control the index accuracy by specifying the number of iterations required to refine the embeddings.

Another improvement is that now GraphDB 8.9 allows users to boost the term weights when searching in text-based similarity indexes. It also simplifies the processes of abortion of running queries or updates from the SPARQL editor in the Workbench.

As usual, GraphDB 8.9 is updated to the RDF4J 2.4.6 public release to keep users up to date with the latest RDF4J developments and to enable them to get the latest bug fixes and features in the RDF4J project.

About Ontotext:

For over two decades Ontotext has brought together knowledge, data and analytics transforming how organizations identify meaning across diverse databases and massive amounts of unstructured data through knowledge graphs.

Ontotext makes tailor-made solutions across multiple sectors: media and publishing, life sciences, government and cultural heritage, financial services and more. Their client list includes news and media agencies like the BBC and Financial Times, top Academic publishers like Elsevier, Springer Nature and Wiley, leading pharmacological companies such as AstraZeneca, public institutions including the UK Parliament, Kadastr.NL and US Department of Defense, and cultural institutions like the British Museum, The National Gallery of USA and Getty Trust.

