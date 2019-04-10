Regulatory News:

The proposed conversion of Vivendi's (Paris:VIV) legal form through the adoption of a European company legal form was submitted to the vote of the holders of the following bonds:

€700 million bond issued on December 1, 2009, maturing in December 2019, ISIN FR0010830034, (the "2019 Bonds") 1

€1 000 million bond issued on May 26, 2016, maturing in May 2021, ISIN FR0013176302, (the "2021 Bonds") 2

€600 million bond issued on November 24, 2016, maturing in November 2023, ISIN FR0013220399 (the "2023 Bonds") 2

€850 million bond issued on September 18, 2017, maturing in September 2024, ISIN FR0013282571 (the "2024 Bonds") 2 ; and

; and €500 million bond issued on May 26, 2016, maturing in May 2026 (ISIN FR0013176310) (the "2026 Bonds")2

Having been unable to deliberate validly on the first call on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, due to lack of quorum, these meetings were held on the second call on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 42 avenue de Friedland, 75008 Paris, France. These meetings were convened by notices published in the Financial Times Europe on February 25 and March 15, 2019, which were also sent to Euroclear and Euronext Paris and posted on the websites of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and Vivendi.

The proposed conversion was approved by the meetings of the holders of the 2021 Bonds, 2023 Bonds and 2026 Bonds.

Given the number of abstentions, the proposed conversion was not approved by the meetings of the holders of the 2019 Bonds and 2024 Bonds.

At its meeting of April 1, 2019, the Management Board decided to override the decision of the holders of the 2019 Bonds and 2024 Bonds and to offer redemption at par to the holders of the 2019 Bonds and 2024 Bonds, pursuant to Article L. 228-72 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), who request redemption within three months of April 10, 2019, the date of publication of the Management Board's decision in the Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Notice (BALO), n°43, in the legal notices newspaper Les Petites Affiches (Paris, France), and the Financial Times Europe.

A copy of this notice has been sent to Euroclear, Euronext and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

