Nexstim Oyj: Professor Alvaro Pascual-Leone joins Nexstim Scientific Advisory Board



Press release, Helsinki, 10 April 2019 at 9.00 am (EET)

Professor Alvaro Pascual-Leone joins Nexstim Scientific Advisory Board

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO), the targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering navigated personalized, non-invasive brain stimulation systems for the treatment of Major Depression Disorder (MDD), today announces that Professor Alvaro Pascual-Leone, MD, PhD, has joined the company's Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Pascual-Leone is Professor of Neurology and an Associate Dean for clinical and translational research at Harvard Medical School. He is one of the world leaders in the development of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) in cognitive neuroscience and for therapeutic applications in neurology, psychiatry and neurorehabilitation. Professor Pascual-Leone also uses TMS therapy to treat patients with MDD at the Berenson-Allen Center for Noninvasive Brain Stimulation, a Harvard-affiliated center within Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA.

Nexstim's newly formed Scientific Advisory Board is composed of key opinion leaders in the field of TMS who provide specialist support, advice and guidance to the Company as it develops its products and clinical applications in major indications such as MDD and chronic pain.

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO, Nexstim commented: "We are honored to have Professor Pascual-Leone, an experienced and world-renowned TMS professional, join our advisory board. It is a privilege to have access to his insights and knowledge, which will be invaluable as we continue to develop and market our TMS technology for the benefit of patients with MDD."

About Nexstim

Nexstim is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its world-leading SmartFocus TMS technology, a non-invasive brain stimulation system for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The Company's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, a highly sophisticated 3D navigation, is the only personalized, navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) approach providing accurate targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain associated with MDD.

Nexstim's NBT system has been launched in the US for the treatment of MDD following clearance from the FDA for marketing and commercial distribution for this indication. The NBT system is CE marked in Europe for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications, based on the same technology. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden.

