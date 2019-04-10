Centauri Therapeutics Limited: Centauri Therapeutics to present at 29th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID)

Centauri Therapeutics to present at 29th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID)

UK, 10 April 2019: Centauri Therapeutics ("Centauri"), an immunotherapy company active in oncology and infectious diseases, today announces that the Company will attend the 29th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) on 13-16 April 2019 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. At the congress, Jennifer Schneider, PhD. Vice President, Business Development at Centauri Therapeutics, will be presenting during the "Therapeutics pipeline corner" session, at 12.15pm CET on 14 April 2019.

The Centauri presentation will focus on the Company's antimicrobial asset ABX01, which targets drug-sensitive and Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR) Gram-negative bacteria, including clinically-relevant strains of Enterobacteriaceae, P. aeruginosa, and A.baumannii. The novel features of this approach are: broad spectrum efficacy against Gram-negative bacterial infections; a dual mechanism of action (direct and immune-mediated action) to kill bacteria; and an ability to harness and re-direct naturally occurring effector antibodies.

ECCMID is the world's premier Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases event, bringing together experts from many fields to present their latest findings, guidelines and experiences to an audience of over 12,000 colleagues. The congress is in association with the European Society of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ESCMID), Europe's leading society in clinical microbiology and infectious diseases with members from all European countries and all continents.

If you would like to meet with a representative from Centauri Therapeutics at the congress, please contact Dan.Hamlin@centauritherapeutics.com.

- Ends -

Notes to editors

Centauri Therapeutics

Centauri Therapeutics is an immunotherapy company focused on oncology and infectious diseases. Centauri's proprietary Alphamer platform is protected by a portfolio of patents and enables the discovery and development of multiple candidate molecules. All projects harness a powerful and clinically validated immune mechanism which redirects naturally existing antibodies to treat life-threatening diseases.

For further information, please contact:

Centauri Therapeutics

Manjit Rahelu

Chief Business Officer

+44 1304 728610

info@centauritherapeutics.com

For media enquiries:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Matthew Neal, Angela Gray

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700