Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB: Oasmia expands the Management Team

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) expands the Management Team in order to directly involve the whole organization in the commercialization of Apealea and other product candidates.



Earlier the Management Team was formed only by the CEO, the CFO and the Executive Chairman.

The following persons are now part of the Management Team.

Mikael Asp, CEO

Anette Sjödin, Chief Business Officer (CBO) and deputy CEO

Joakim Lindén, acting CFO

Sven Rohmann, acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO) (also Member of the Board)

Nina Heldring, Head of Clinical Development

Maria Nilsson Hagberg, Head of Regulatory Affairs

Dzianis Babrou, Head of Research and Development

Elin Trampe, Head of Supply Chain

Richard Herrmann, Strategic Marketing Director

"With this Management Team, Oasmia gets direct access to all necessary competences enabling a successful commercialization of its products. Furthermore, this set up ensures a qualified, fast and transparent decision making as well as immediate implementation since more department heads now are parts of the process", says Mikael Asp, CEO of Oasmia.

