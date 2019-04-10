sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd.: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Closing of Fundraising

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM: ECO, TSX-V: EOG), is pleased to announce the closing of the placing and subscription of shares as announced on 4 April 2019.

The Company raised, in aggregate, US$17 million (£12.9 million, CAD22.6 million) before expenses through an oversubscribed placing and subscription of, in aggregate, 16,159,695 new common shares (the "Common Shares") of no par value in the capital of the Company.

The Company's total issued share capital now consists of 180,565,225 Common Shares with voting rights.

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas

+1 (416) 250 1955

Gil Holzman, CEO

Colin Kinley, COO

Alan Friedman, Director

Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris

Rory Murphy

James Bellman

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart

Nicholas Rhodes

Ashton Clanfield

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt

Detlir Elezi

Pareto Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7786 4370

Søren Clausen

+44 (0) 20 7786 4382

Davide Finelli

Matilda Mäkitalo

+44 (0) 20 7786 4398

+44 (0) 20 7786 4375

Blytheweigh (PR)

+44 (0) 20 7138 3204

Tim Blythe

Julia Tilley

Jane Lenton

Hannam & Partners (Research Advisor)

Neil Passmore

Hamish Clegg

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.

Notes to editors

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM listed Oil & Gas exploration and production Company with interests in Guyana and Namibia where significant oil discoveries have been made.

The Group aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through oil exploration, appraisal and development activities in stable emerging markets, in partnership with major oil companies, including Tullow, Total and Azinam.

In Guyana, Eco Guyana holds a 15% working interest alongside Total (25%) and Tullow Oil (60%) in the 1,800 km2Orinduik Block in the shallow water of the prospective Suriname-Guyana basin. The Orinduik Block is adjacent and updip to ExxonMobil and Hess Corporation's Stabroek Block, on which twelve discoveries have been announced and over 5.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent recoverable resources are estimated. First oil production is expected from the deep-water Liza Field in 2020. ExxonMobil's Hammerhead-1 discovery is just 6.5km down-dip from Eco's Orinduik Block. Eco's updated Competent Persons Report of March 2019 confirmed that Hammerhead-1 extends onto Orinduik, which significantly de-risks the Block.

In Namibia, the Company holds interests in four offshore petroleum licences totalling approximately 25,000km2 with over 2.3 billion barrels of prospective P50 resources in the Walvis and Lüderitz Basins. These four licences, Cooper, Guy, Sharon and Tamar are being developed alongside partners Azinam and NAMCOR. Eco has been granted a drilling permit on its Cooper Block (Operator).

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd.



