CellaVision AB: CellaVisions Annual report for 2018 is now available

Today, CellaVision announced that the company's Annual report for 2018 is available as PDF at www.cellavision.com, and can be read via the link below.

The company has decided to print CellaVisions 2018 Annual report in a small number of copies in accordance with the company's environmental policy. To request a printed version, please visit the investor pages at CellaVision's website.

For further information please contact:

Zlatko Rihter, President and CEO, CellaVision AB

Tel: +46 (0)733-62 11 06 | Email: zlatko.rihter@cellavision.se (mailto:zlatko.rihter@cellavision.se)

About CellaVision

CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The products replaces manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the market support organizations in the US, Canada, China, Sweden, Japan, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Australia, France, Germany, Brazil, Great Britain, Mexico, India and Thailand. In 2018, sales were SEK 365 million and the company's growth target is 15 % per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com (http://www.cellavision.com/)



Publication

The information in this press release is information that CellaVision AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the Securities Market Act and the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The Information was released for public disclosure on April 10, 2019, at 08:20.

CellaVision AB Annual report 2018 (http://hugin.info/132164/R/2241194/883876.pdf)



