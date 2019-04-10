Capgemini SE: Capgemini immerses itself in a new IT services contract with BAE Systems Marine

Press contact:

Michele Moore

Tel.: +44 370 905 3408

E-mail: michele.moore@capgemini.com

Capgemini immerses itself in a new IT services contract

with BAE Systems Marine

Paris, April 10, 2019 - Capgemini has today announced a five-year contract with BAE Systems Marine , the branch of the British defense, security, and aerospace company responsible for the design and manufacture of submarines. Under the terms of the deal, Capgemini in the UK will take over the provision of a broad spectrum of IT services, including service orchestration, networking, hosting, DevOps, reporting and analytics, automation, and a digital service desk.

BAE Systems and Capgemini will begin a new partnership to transform BAE Systems Marine's IT estate, allowing the company to take advantage of innovative digital technologies, build better user experiences, ensure high service availability, and reduce the cost of IT.

From its base in Cumbria, England, BAE Systems Marine is working on two major submarine programs. In this high-pressure environment and with increasing demands from the business and its digitally enabled workforce, Capgemini's IT solution was selected because of its ability to support the company's evolving requirements. These include the need to further enhance the responsiveness of service, and effectiveness and agility of the delivery model, as well as to support a mobile workforce.

Stephen Cole, CIO at BAE Systems Submarines, commented: "As we embarked on this critical program for our Submarines business that will deliver improved agile digital services, world-class service transformation and orchestration capabilities underpinned by very strong references were essential in our selection process. We are confident that Capgemini met these requirements and is the right partner for us. The team really understands where we are trying to get to as a business and its collaborative approach alongside its commitment to developing skills in the local area were paramount to our decision."

Paul Margetts, Managing Director, UK Business Unit at Capgemini, commented: "We are delighted to expand upon our business relationship with BAE Systems. Having worked with the company over the past four years, we have seen the tremendous opportunities for change that this program presents, and are hugely excited to be part of the journey at BAE Systems Marine, to help the company make a step change and satisfy new business requirements."

The service goes live on 21 May 2019.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com . People matter, results count.

Attachment