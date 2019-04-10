The following information is based on a press release from REC Silicon ASA (REC) published on April 10, 2019. The board of REC has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for May 9, 2019 approves a subsequent offering of up to 50 000 000 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The Ex-date is today, April 10, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in REC Silicon (REC). The option and forward/future contracts in REC are suspended for trading on April 10, 2019. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=718792