Icelandair's Buddy Hotline Connects Passengers to Trusted Locals for 'Insider' Knowledge and Personalised Travel Recommendations

Service puts travelers in direct contact with an Icelandair Buddy to help alleviate the stress of trip planning

Four in ten Brits feel 'stressed' and 'under pressure' when planning a holiday, due to the amount of sources of reviews and recommendations

feel 'stressed' and 'under pressure' when planning a holiday, due to the amount of sources of reviews and recommendations One in five even feel 'overwhelmed' and many others 'confused' and 'anxious' about what they should and shouldn't book

even feel 'overwhelmed' and many others 'confused' and 'anxious' about what they should and shouldn't book Over 50% of Brits have a desire to get more information first-hand from locals as they believe they have more knowledge than any other source

have a desire to get more information first-hand from locals as they believe they have more knowledge than any other source New Buddy Hotline allows passengers to directly speak to or message an Icelandair Buddy for personal travel advice and recommendations when planning or on their trip

All Buddies are Iceland locals and members of the Icelandair team

Transatlantic airline Icelandair has launched its new Buddy Hotline service to connect passengers with Icelandair Buddies for personalised travel recommendations. The service aims to support travelers during or in the planning of their trip by providing trusted advice from locals.

Travelers can connect directly by phone or message a Buddy, via an online messenger, who will be on hand from today to offer the ultimate 'insider' advice to help travelers make the most of their time away. From where to find the best fish restaurant in town, to where to discover a beautiful hidden spot for a picnic or enjoy a secluded geothermal hot pool, Icelandair's Buddies will have the answer.

All Buddies are members of the Icelandair team who are knowledgable and passionate about promoting responsible tourism in the country.

A new global study of holidaymakers conducted by Icelandair revealed that rather than enjoying the process of planning a trip, the volume of sources for travel advice can make the process confusing and daunting. Consequently, almost a third of Brits (30%) feel overwhelmed and many others 'confused' and 'anxious' about what they should see or do during their trip. Almost two thirds said they had experienced not being able to fit all their plans into a trip, which left one third feeling disappointed and as though they'd missed out.

Travelers' feelings of stress, pressure and being overwhelmed are further exacerbated with trust in reviews and recommendations at a new low. Research reveals that 60% of Brits are more aware of the existence of fake reviews than five years ago, which has resulted in four in five now trusting reviews considerably less.

From discovering hidden gems to experiencing authentic local culture, there is a growing appetite amongst travelers to explore the 'real' location they're visiting, with more than half of Brits interested in having direct access to local knowledge for a more authentic experience. As well as seeking advice from locals, many like to feel like a native while in another country, with one third eating like a local and 40% shopping locally in an attempt to travel more sustainably.

Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir, CCO, Sales & Customer Experience, Icelandair Group, comments, "We know travelers are seeking more unique experiences guided by advice from trusted local sources.

The research also shows that the increase in travel reviews and recommendations has brought an added pressure to consumer's holiday planning to fit everything in.

Our new Buddy Hotline service feeds this consumer appetite for 'insider' knowledge and is a great fit with our staff who, as Icelanders, have such a passion for warmly welcoming and hosting travelers from across the world."

The Buddy Hotline launches today and is available to all Icelandair passengers to enjoy from 10th April to 8th May. To find out more about Icelandair's Buddy Hotline and to take advantage by booking now visit icelandair.com/BuddyHotline.

Notes to Editors

*The global report included a survey of 16,000 of holidaymakers across North America, Europe and Scandinavia, including a survey of 2,000 respondents from the UK. It was commissioned in March 2019 by Icelandair.

Icelandair Buddy Hotline

The Buddy Hotline is a new service from Icelandair, which connects passengers of the airline directly by phone or via an online messenger with a 'Buddy' for trusted personalised 'insider' advice and recommendations to help them make the most out of their time away. The service will be available from 10th April to 8th May, and will be accessible before and during their holiday, for travelers who want tips and advice on the go or for those planning in advance.

Icelandair

Icelandair is a transatlantic airline and offers an opportunity for passengers to take a stopover in Iceland at no additional airfare. Since the 1960s, Icelandair has encouraged passengers to enjoy an Icelandair Stopover and now there's more choice and variety on offer than ever before, with the service available on all transatlantic routes from 24 European destinations to 18 North American gateways (including latest additions San Francisco, Kansas City and Dallas). Icelandair also offers flights between Iceland and the following destinations:

Canada: Edmonton, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver

Europe: Reykjavik, Akureyri, Amsterdam, Bergen, Berlin, Billund, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Gothenburg, Glasgow, Hamburg, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm and Zurich

USA: Anchorage, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa and Washington D.C.

