Icelandair's Buddy Hotline Connects Passengers to Trusted Locals for 'Insider' Knowledge and Personalised Travel Recommendations

Service puts travelers in direct contact with an Icelandair Buddy to help alleviate the stress of trip planning

61% of Canadians have a desire to get more information first-hand from locals as they believe they have more knowledge than any other source

Over one fifth of Canadians (21%) feel 'overwhelmed' when planning a holiday, due to the amount of sources of reviews and recommendations

One third even feel 'anxious' (12%), 'stressed' (11%) or 'confused' (10%) about what they should and shouldn't book

New Buddy Hotline allows passengers to directly speak to or message an Icelandair Buddy for personal travel advice and recommendations when planning or on their trip

All Buddies are Iceland locals and members of the Icelandair team

Transatlantic airline Icelandair has launched its new Buddy Hotline service to connect passengers with Icelandair Buddies for personalized travel recommendations. The service aims to support travelers during or in the planning of their trip by providing trusted advice from locals.

Travelers can directly connect with a Buddy by phone or via an online messenger, to receive the ultimate 'insider' advice to make the most of their time away. From where to find the best fish restaurant in town, to where to discover a beautiful hidden spot for a picnic or enjoy a secluded geothermal hot pool, Icelandair's Buddies will have the answer.

All Buddies are members of the Icelandair team who are knowledgable and passionate about promoting responsible tourism in the country.

A new global study conducted by Icelandair revealed that over one fifth of Canadians (21%) feel overwhelmed by the travel planning process, and 33% feel 'anxious,' 'stressed,' or 'confused' about what they should see or do during their trip.

These feelings are further exacerbated with trust in reviews and recommendations at a new low. Research reveals that 66% of Canadians are more aware of the existence of fake reviews than five years ago, which has resulted in 76% trusting reviews considerably less.

From discovering hidden gems to experiencing authentic local culture, there is a growing appetite among travelers to explore the 'real' location they're visiting, and 61% of Canadians expressed interest in having direct access to local knowledge for a more authentic experience. In addition to seeking advice from locals, many like to feel like a native while in another country, with 49% shopping locally and 40% eating like a local in an attempt to travel more sustainably.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President & CEO Icelandair Group, comments, "We know travelers are seeking more unique experiences guided by advice from trusted local sources.

Our new Buddy Hotline service feeds this consumer appetite for 'insider' knowledge and is a great fit with our staff who, as Icelanders, have such a passion for warmly welcoming and hosting travelers from across the world."

The Icelandair Buddies have a diverse range of personal passions and hobbies which will shine through with their advice for passengers.

Have an appetite for adventure? Guðlaug, a project manager, loves to get outdoors for a morning hike and can tell you where to enjoy some of Iceland's breathtaking landscapes

loves to get outdoors for a morning hike and can tell you where to enjoy some of breathtaking landscapes In search of authentic Icelandic cuisine? Auður, a travel consultant, has his finger on the pulse of the hottest new spots to eat in town

has his finger on the pulse of the hottest new spots to eat in town In need of some peace and tranquillity? Sigríður, a flight attendant , is excited to share some of her favourite geothermal pools for passengers to relax and reenergise the Icelandic way

, is excited to share some of her favourite geothermal pools for passengers to relax and reenergise the Icelandic way Want to immerse yourself in Icelandic culture? Edda, a customer service supervisor, loves to pass on her passion for traditional Icelandic culture, partaking in knitting lopapeysa (a traditional Icelandic sweater) in her spare time

The Buddy Hotline launches today and is available to all Icelandair passengers to enjoy from April 10 - May 8, 2019. To find out more about Icelandair's Buddy Hotline and to take advantage by booking now visit icelandair.com/BuddyHotline.

Notes to Editors

*The global report included a survey of 16,000 of holidaymakers across North America, Europe and Scandinavia, including a survey of 2,000 respondents from the UK. It was commissioned in March 2019 by Icelandair.

Icelandair Buddy Hotline

The Buddy Hotline is a new service from Icelandair, which connects passengers of the airline directly by phone or via an online messenger with a 'Buddy' for trusted personalised 'insider' advice and recommendations to help them make the most out of their time away. The service will be available from 10th April to 8th May, and will be accessible before and during their holiday, for travelers who want tips and advice on the go or for those planning in advance.

Icelandair

Icelandair is a transatlantic airline and offers an opportunity for passengers to take a stopover in Iceland at no additional airfare. Since the 1960s, Icelandair has encouraged passengers to enjoy an Icelandair Stopover and now there's more choice and variety on offer than ever before, with the service available on all transatlantic routes from 24 European destinations to 18 North American gateways (including latest additions San Francisco, Kansas City and Dallas). Icelandair also offers flights between Iceland and the following destinations:

Canada: Edmonton, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver

Europe: Reykjavik, Akureyri, Amsterdam, Bergen, Berlin, Billund, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Gothenburg, Glasgow, Hamburg, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm and Zurich

USA: Anchorage, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa and Washington D.C.

