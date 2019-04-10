The Prima Solutions Group: SMACL ASSURANCES (VYV Group) Chooses Prima Solutions' Insurance Software Platform

The territorial mutual insurance company will overhaul its claims management tool for property and casualty and statutory risks, as well as its individual management contracts tool

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / Since 1974, SMACL Assurances, Société Mutuelle des Associations et des Collectivités Locales, has been a leading player in the field of local authority insurance. Its merger with the VYV group at the beginning of 2019 will enable it to accelerate its development and diversify into the market for companies and associations.

The modernization of its information systems is more than ever one of the essential strategic goals. The group has initiated a major project to overhaul its management information systems to improve its operational efficiency and optimize the time to market for its new insurance products.

SMACL Insurance has chosen Prima Solutions' software platform, Prima InsureTM, as the technology platform for redesigning its contract and claims management tools for the P&C and statutory lines of business.

This software platform will enable SMACL to automate their management processes and increase efficiency, offer its policyholders better customer support and managers a unique, intuitive and easy-to-use tool.

"After evaluating the market's solutions, we chose Prima Solutions for its ability to cover all our business processes, both P&C and L&H (statutory regime), because of the proven success of its platform and the flexibility the offering will provide us. We also chose Prima Solutions for the quality of the relationship between our teams. Throughout the selection process, Prima proved to us that they were willing to meet our needs and build a strong partnership with us. We are pleased to have a trusted partner in such an important project," commented Frédéric Costard, General Manager of SMACL Assurances.

"We are delighted to support SMACL Insurance in overhauling their individual policy and claims management system to facilitate the development and diversification of its business. The choice of SMACL confirms our position as the leading French Insuretech company and confirms the relevance of our development strategy. With Prima InsureTM, SMACL Assurances has acquired a flexible and robust tool that will enable it to meet the challenges of their digital transformation and automate all its management processes. Beyond the software platform, the success of this project depends above all on the transparent and close collaboration of our two teams," said Hugues Delannoy, President of Prima Solutions.

About PRIMA SOLUTIONS Group:

The Prima Solutions Group is a global InsureTech group that designs software solutions for insurance and reinsurance professionals in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

It covers all business processes from life and health insurance (group and individual) to non-life and life reinsurance, in addition to regulatory compliance and business intelligence, including predictive simulations and actuarial calculations.

With more than 300 customers and a worldwide network of partners, Prima Solutions Group enables insurance companies to accelerate their digital transformation, thanks to its highly configurable and scalable web software platform available in the cloud.

Web: www.prima-solutions.com | Twitter: https://twitter.com/Prima_Solutions

About SMACL ASSURANCES:

Created in 1974, SMACL Assurances is the mutual insurance company for local authorities and public institutions, elected officials and territorial agents. SMACL Assurances also covers the risks of companies, associations, individuals and economic actors operating across all our territories. It supports more than 20,000 local authorities and public institutions for their private or professional risks, nearly 50,000 associations and companies (notably in the Social and Solidarity Economy) and more than 40,000 individuals (current and former elected officials, territorial agents, employees of many public entities as well as directors and members, volunteers and staff of associations and public companies).

Web: www.smacl.fr

About VYV Group:

Created in 2017, the VYV Group (Chorum, Harmonie civil service, Harmonie mutuelle, MGEFI, MGEN, Mutuelle Mare-Gaillard, Mutuelle Nationale Territoriale and SMACL Assurances) is the leading mutual health and social protection insurer in France. The group (45,000 employees) protects 10 million people and offers tailored solutions to more than 72,000 public and private employers. It has a total turnover of €10 billion in health insurance, provident insurance, care and support services, retirement savings....

Within the group, VYV Care is responsible for the development strategy of the care and service offer. VYV Care brings together more than 1,000 structures and 25,000 employees, divided into three business segments: products and services, care and support.

In addition to insurance and the provision of care and services, the Arcade-VYV Group is the third pillar of the VYV Group. Created following the merger with Groupe Arcade in January 2019, the Arcade-VYV Group manages 170,000 homes and plans to build a unique and innovative social housing model for better living.

A committed player, with 10,000 elected officials including nearly 2,600 delegates, the VYV Group innovates and anticipates to build a fairer and more socially responsible company. The VYV Group has established itself as a true entrepreneur of better living.

Web: www.groupe-vyv.fr

