eSentire's Award-winning Channel Program Underscores Strong Market Position and Partner-of-choice Rank with Leading Security Companies

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eSentire, Inc., the global leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) , today announced it has achieved year-over-year global growth of 50 percent, with 40 percent growth attributed to channel bookings in 2018. The company also announced an award-winning partner program and notable industry recognition, all positioning the company for further scale, productivity and ongoing dominance in the global MDR market.

As organizations embrace digital transformation, they look to MDR to protect the wide distribution of critical information across the cloud, network, endpoints and devices. eSentire enables its partners with the following key advantages for their clients:

A 24X7X365 Security Operations Center (SOC) running AI-assisted detection with expert analysts to rapidly hunt and contain threats that prevention misses

Robust channel enablement programs, portals and platforms offering best-in-class resources to its partner network, including a new global Cyber College launching in May 2019

Rapid and focused investment to drive automation, effectiveness and efficiencies

Chris Braden, VP of global channels and alliances, eSentire, said: "eSentire recognizes the vital and dynamic role that partners play in our strategy, and we work hard to ensure their success. Our partners play a key role in enabling us to achieve scalable growth and reach new markets. We always look to drive innovation in our program, so our partners can continuously create value for their customers. We will continue to provide powerful, channel-ready MDR solutions and services to help our partners address their customers' evolving security needs."

The evolution of eSentire's Channel Program within the MDR market has led to significant growth and recognition for the company. eSentire is rapidly adding partners across North America and the UK. The interest from prospective partners in the company's Channel Program has been strong and is coming from across the globe.

Industry and Partner Recognition

eSentire is proud to be recognized as a top company to partner with - both by industry and partner companies, which speaks to its ability to deliver and partner-of-choice rank:

eSentire received a five-star rating in CRN 's 2019 Partner Program Guide. The five-star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

's 2019 Partner Program Guide. The five-star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs. CRN also named Chris Braden , eSentire's vice president, global channels and alliances, to its prestigious list of 2019 Channel Chiefs after his first year in this role.

, eSentire's vice president, global channels and alliances, to its prestigious list of 2019 Channel Chiefs after his first year in this role. In 2019, Carbon Black named eSentire as a Strategic Partner for the third year in a row.

Additionally, eSentire was named Partner of the Year by key strategic alliance partner Sumo Logic, which speaks to the company's partner-first commitment.

Tom Barsi, SVP of business development, Carbon Black said: "We've named eSentire a Strategic Partner for three consecutive years, a clear testament to the value they're bringing to the market and to customers. I continue to be very excited about this partnership and the expanding set of security services that will leverage Carbon Black's Predictive Security Cloud (PSC). Congratulations to eSentire for its continued success in the MDR space."

Jabari Norton, vice president of global partner sales and alliances, Sumo Logic, said: "It's an honor to recognize eSentire as our 2018 Partner of the Year for their innovative use of Sumo Logic's cloud-native machine data analytics platform. Today's modern architectures such as DevSecOps have created a broad attack surface and a tremendous amount of data that legacy SIEMs and MSSPs struggle to support. By combining our capabilities for real-time, continuous intelligence with their own proprietary technology, eSentire has created an industry-leading MDR solution that provides rapid threat detection and response across premise and cloud environments. This approach has not only demonstrated fast time to value for our joint customers but also resulted in tremendous growth in the partnership overall."

To learn more about eSentire's partner program, the advantages to partnering with the company and other leading partner brands that eSentire works with, visit: https://www.esentire.com/company/partners/

About eSentire:

eSentire, Inc., the global leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), keeps organizations safe from constantly evolving cyber attacks that technology alone cannot prevent. Its 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), staffed by elite security analysts, hunts, investigates, and responds in real-time to known and unknown threats before they become business disrupting events. Protecting more than $5.7 trillion AUM in the financial sector alone, eSentire absorbs the complexity of cybersecurity, delivering enterprise-grade protection and the ability to comply with growing regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.

