Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2019) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") announces that it anticipates the closing of escrow for the acquisition of the 196,000 square foot facility in California will be on or about Monday, April 15th.

The Company will provide an update upon completion of the acquisition.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on providing integrated branding, transportation and distribution services, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace.

