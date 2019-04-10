Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2019) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (FSE: 87CA) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") - is pleased to report additional assay results from its historical drill-hole infill sampling program. Drill-hole CC15-13 assayed 1.58 g/t gold and 40.20 g/t silver across 58.24m with sampling ending in mineralization, while drill-hole CC15-14 assayed 0.77 g/t gold and 32.93g/t silver across 87.60m (including historic and new assays), further expanding the resource potential and leaving it open at depth. Lawyers is located in the Toodoggone Mineral District, on the eastern extent of the prolific Stikine Terrane that hosts the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, Canada.

CEO John Williamson commented:"Successful first-time sampling of unpublished historic drill-holes has generated more bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold and silver drill intercepts. The drill-holes show the resource potential at Cliff Creek and Dukes Ridge extends from surface and remains open on strike, in width and at depth along the Lawyers Trend. We continue to identify widespread gold and silver in parallel zones as well as around the main high grade zones that may be characteristic of a bulk tonnage deposit. All new assay results from the 2018 program will significantly impact the resource potential and provide targets for expansion in the 2019 drill program."

Cliff Creek and Dukes Ridge Zone Results

The Cliff Creek and Dukes Ridge mineralized zones are comprised of a network of quartz veinlets and localized hydrothermal quartz breccias within strongly silicified and potassically altered andesite host rocks. Sampling of unreported historical holes at these zones has extended the gold and silver mineralization at depth and in width, providing new data to expand the published maiden mineral resource estimate. Within the mineral resource area, more extensive sampling has identified continuous near-surface bulk tonnage type mineralization, which remains open as it widens at depth. In several of the historic drill holes, the sampling or drill hole ends in mineralization, highlighting the potential to keep expanding the mineralized zones.

Selected Infill and Step-out Drill Results





CC15-05 From 208.24m to 273.17m 1.11 g/t Au 18.25 g/t Ag 64.93m interval From 278.05m to 279.24m 7.10 g/t Au 201.00 g/t Ag 1.19m interval CC15-10 From 83.00m to 98.45m 2.95 g/t Au 110.93 g/t Ag 15.45m interval From 100.58m to 118.26m 1.66 g/t Au 36.97 g/t Ag 17.68m interval

CC15-13 From 240.65m to 298.89m 1.58 g/t Au 40.20 g/t Ag 58.24m interval* *Includes 280.71m to 282.93m 9.45 g/t Au 207.60 g/t Ag 1.22m interval From 306.80m to 309.16m 1.02 g/t Au 11.93 g/t Ag 2.36m interval CC15-14 From 215.00m to 302.60m 0.77 g/t Au 32.93 g/t Ag 87.60m interval DR15-01 From 50.00m to 106.00m 0.58 g/t Au 16.03 g/t Ag 56.00m interval From 111.00m to 134.72m 0.50 g/t Au 24.60 g/t Ag 23.72m interval

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

