Adevinta ASA: Adevinta announces successful listing on Oslo Børs

Continued focus on strong growth of its major online brands in France, Spain, Brazil

Adevinta to build out leadership positions for its other international brands

New listing positions Adevinta to lead continued online marketplaces consolidation internationally

10 April 2019, Oslo, Norway: Adevinta ASA, the international online marketplaces leader, announces the successful completion of its public listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs) today.



The shares will be listed under the ticker symbols ADEA (A-shares) and ADEB (B-shares), and under ADE once the collapse of the two share classes has been completed, expected by end 2019.

The official bell-ringing ceremony to mark the opening of the Børs and the beginning of trading in Adevinta shares was officiated today by Adevinta Board Chair Orla Noonan and CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal.



"Adevinta is a high quality leader in its sector and is ideally positioned for sustained high growth and expansion," said Noonan.



"Today's listing is an important milestone for Adevinta," commented Ryssdal. "Our listing and pure-play status in online marketplaces enables us to pursue a more aggressive, agile expansion strategy, while keeping pace with the rapidly changing dynamics and technology of the marketplaces industry."



"I'm delighted our listing has been received so well. We've seen strong interest and very positive reaction from investors to our new company," Ryssdal added. "The groundwork we have laid, and the continuing support of Schibsted as our main shareholder, provides a firm base for our ambitious growth targets."

ABOUT ADEVINTA

Adevinta helps local marketplaces thrive through global connections and networks of knowledge. The company operates digital marketplaces in 16 countries in Europe, Latin America and North Africa, with leading local brands including Leboncoin in France, InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, Willhaben in Austria, Shpock, and a 50% share of OLX Brazil, among many others. Adevinta's leading local brands form an integral part of life for users, with an average of 1.5 billion visits to its sites every month.

