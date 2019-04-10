Games Workshop (GAW) is the global leader for tabletop miniature gaming, a market it created and the fastest-growing segment of the $12bn global non-digital games market. GAW drives international multichannel sales through a robust pipeline of innovative new product launches and extensive use of online and social media marketing to engage with customers. The company is highly cash generative and delivers outstanding returns on capital, supporting a healthy c 4% yield. Both our forecasts and valuation of 3,490p have upside potential.

