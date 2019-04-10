Butterfly Network Receives CE Mark for Handheld Butterfly iQ Ultrasound System

Butterfly iQ, the world's first single-probe whole body ultrasound system, will now be available for customers outside of the United States for the first time, setting the stage for more accessible and affordable medical imaging, globally.

GUILFORD, Connecticut, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly Network, Inc. announced today that it has received a CE Mark for Butterfly iQ, the world's first handheld, single-probe whole body ultrasound system. Following CE Mark clearance, licensed medical professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand can reserve Butterfly iQ to become one of the first customers outside of the United States to receive their device.

"We're incredibly proud to achieve this significant milestone that will further our mission to democratize healthcare and bring medical imaging to the 4.7 billion people worldwide that currently lack access to this life saving technology," said Gioel Molinari, President of Butterfly Network.

Since its introduction in 2018, Butterfly iQ has seen rapid adoption by thousands of physicians, EMTs, physician assistants, nurses and other practitioners in the United States. Butterfly's CE Mark approval is a major step towards placing the device in the hands of 40 million healthcare workers globally, accelerating diagnosis and improving patient care.

Butterfly Network plans to begin shipping Butterfly iQ globally to markets that accept CE Mark as early as Summer 2019. Medical professionals can reserve Butterfly iQ now by visiting https://www.butterflynetwork.com/reserve .

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly Network has created the world's first handheld, single-probe whole body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ, making ultrasound technology universally accessible and affordable. Butterfly Network's mission is to democratize healthcare for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to medical imaging. Through their patented Ultrasound-On-Chip technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote diagnosis of health conditions around the world.

Contact

Guru Sundar

Director of Marketing

Butterfly Network, Inc.

media@butterflynetwork.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/859342/Butterfly___Product_Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/859341/Butterfly___Logo.jpg