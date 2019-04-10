Atos International: Atos and CloudBees partner to provide modern application development on Google Cloud

Atos and CloudBees partner to provide modern application development on Google Cloud

Leading brands to provide new managed service for enterprise software development pipelines

GOOGLE CLOUD NEXT, SAN FRANCISCO - April 9, 2019 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation and CloudBees today announced at Google Cloud Next '19 a partnership to offer a joint solution to help customers modernize their application development practices on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The solution is an integrated service that makes oversight of the software development environment easy and provides a managed platform for the software delivery process. With the adoption of this managed service offering, customers gain greater business agility, scalability and reduction in IT spend to build and automate development pipelines.

Together Atos and CloudBees bring a unique set of capabilities to organizations in their digital transformation journey with Google Cloud Platform:

Application Transformation Services from Atos helps teams modernize applications, as well as the way they are delivered and managed.

A cloud native continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) platform 1 from CloudBees, powered by Jenkins and Jenkins X 2 , that fully leverages Google Cloud technologies in the cloud or on-premise.

from CloudBees, powered by Jenkins and Jenkins X , that fully leverages Google Cloud technologies in the cloud or on-premise. Google's leading cloud technologies leverage industry standards like Kubernetes3 and Istio.

"As a global digital transformation leader, we look forward to working closely with CloudBees and Google Cloud, two acknowledged leaders in their respective fields," said Michael Kollar, senior vice president for cloud engineering, Atos. "We ultimately help organizations better harness the power of DevOps and transform application development methods from a traditional approach to a model that enables hybrid / multi-cloud development."

Through this partnership, Atos - one of Google Cloud's largest managed service providers - is building a DevOps platform on Google Cloud Platform, powered by CloudBees Core4. The solution will include a new set of application and data services, including several services focusing on the end-to-end lifecycle of applications; full automation and provisioning of the service to include CloudBees Core deployed in a hybrid manner on Google Cloud Platform; and automated upgrades, including CloudBees Core on Kubernetes.

"As forward-looking organizations continue to focus on digital transformation initiatives, they are increasingly seeking assistance from trusted service providers for the management of their DevOps operations," said Francois Dechery, chief strategy officer, CloudBees. "By combining the power of a large managed service provider and a leading global cloud provider with our CI/CD solution, we're helping customers to more effectively and efficiently modernize."

"We're proud to work with both Atos and CloudBees to help enterprises modernize through DevOps," said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president, global partner ecosystem at Google Cloud. "Our work together makes the best of CloudBees available on GCP, which customers can deploy seamlessly across on-prem and public cloud platforms. This collaboration is a great example of how we're able to create new value for customers through our partner ecosystem."

Additional Resources

Learn more on the Atos website (https://atos.net/en/about-us/partners-and-alliances/google-cloud-and-atos-global-partnership)

(https://atos.net/en/about-us/partners-and-alliances/google-cloud-and-atos-global-partnership) Learn more on the CloudBees website (https://www.cloudbees.com/partners/platform/atos)

Read the blog (https://www.cloudbees.com/blog/announcing-partnership-atos-and-google-cloud-platform)

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 120,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions through its Digital Transformation Factory, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across all business sectors. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, Unify and Worldline. Atos is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

About CloudBees

CloudBees is powering the continuous economy by building the world's first end-to-end system for automating software delivery, the CloudBees Suite. The CloudBees Suite builds on emerging DevOps practices and continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) automation adding a layer of governance, visibility and insights necessary to achieve optimum efficiency and control new risks. Since every company in the world is now a software company, this new automated software delivery system is becoming the most mission-critical business system in the modern enterprise. As today's clear leader in CI/CD, CloudBees is uniquely positioned to define and lead this new category. CloudBees puts companies on the fastest path to transforming great ideas into great software and returning value to the business more quickly.

Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures, CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals. Follow CloudBees on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

1 CI/CD approach = Continuous integration and continuous delivery. The CI/CD approach increases the frequency of application distribution by introducing automation throughout the entire application development lifecycle - from code through to deployment.







2 Open source software tools for continuous integration and continuous delivery.







3 Kubernetes is an open source container orchestration platform created by Google and now part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation







4 CloudBees Core is a CI/CD automation engine







