PubMatic, Inc.: Gameloft Chooses PubMatic to Drive Programmatic In-App Advertising Growth

Gameloft and PubMatic partner to deliver greater access to quality in-app inventory

LONDON, April 10, 2019, today announced it is working with Gameloft, a leader in the development and publishing of mobile games, to help marketers take full advantage of in-app advertising opportunities. Through this partnership, PubMatic will allow advertisers to easily access engaged audiences across Gameloft's wealth of premium mobile environments.



As apps are now the preferred environment for consumers to access information, connect and transact, they represent the key channel for advertisers to reach and interact with audiences at scale.

"We chose to work with PubMatic because they are at the forefront of in-app and have really been pushing all its benefits to clients," said John-Paul Burke, Country Manager, UK Ireland & Nordics at Gameloft. "Apps bring brands closer to users, offer scale and get them in front of a loyal, more relaxed audience. Advertising, particularly in gaming apps, can be built in to the experience, making it more tailored, effective and less intrusive than other channels."

Recent research commissioned by PubMatic with Forrester Consulting highlighted mobile channels are seeing the largest share of digital budgets. Media buyers are planning to increase programmatic in-app advertising investment in the next 12 months, as it delivers greater customer engagement and targeting.

"We are delighted to be working with Gameloft, a real global leader in mobile gaming, to help ensure the potential of in-app advertising can be delivered," commented Emma Newman, Vice President, UK at PubMatic. "PubMatic is working to make it easy for publishers to better monetise their inventory programmatically. Our recent launch of OpenBid gives them access to additional demand and more brand budgets while offering advertisers a gateway to quality in-app opportunities."

About PubMatic:

PubMatic is a digital advertising technology company for premium content creators. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to control and maximize their digital advertising businesses. PubMatic's publisher-first approach enables advertisers to maximize ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 13 offices and six data centers worldwide.

About Gameloft

Leader in the development and publishing of games, Gameloft has established itself as one of the top innovators in its field since 2000. Gameloft creates games for all digital platforms, two of which are featured in the "Top 10 iOS Games by All-Time Worldwide Downloads" from App Annie. Gameloft operates its own established franchises such as Asphalt, Order & Chaos, Modern Combat and Dungeon Hunter and also partners with major rights holders including Disney, LEGO, Universal, Illumination Entertainment, Marvel, Hasbro, Fox Digital Entertainment, Mattel and Ferrari. Gameloft distributes its games in over 100 countries and employs 4,600 people worldwide. Every month, 114 million unique users can be reached by advertisers in Gameloft games with Gameloft Advertising Solutions, a leading B2B offering dedicated to brands and agencies. Gameloft is a Vivendi company.

All trademarks referenced above are owned by their respective trademark owners.

