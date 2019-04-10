Dropp Announces New Brand Partnerships Team

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dropp is proud to announce that it has hired Jose Rodriguez and Willie Escobar Montanez of Escobar and Sons to manage Brand Partnership strategy for Dropp. Montanez and Rodriguez have nearly 50 years combined of experience creating, developing and marketing brands, especially in youth and pop culture oriented markets.

Willie Escobar Montanez is well known for his own brand "Willie Esco," a highly successful urban street wear brand and has worked with globally known brands, including Samsung, Barneys, COOGI, Daymond John, FUBU, KITH, Etonic, Tupac Shakur, Rag & Bone, 424, and Patta. Mr. Montanez has secured licenses for brand development ranging from Tupac Shakur to MGM film/movie licenses that have been instrumental in generating more than $400 million in worldwide sales to date.

Jose Rodriguez has more than 15 years experience developing brands such as Platinum FUBU, Rocawear, Sean John and others. Mr. Rodriguez's design portfolio has generated more than $200 million in sales. Focusing especially on brand image, Mr. Rodriguez maintains personal and professional relationships with high profile luminaries and organizations, such as 50 Cent and G-Unit Records, Shady Records, StarPower Global (Fabolous), Roc Nation, Def Jam, the Country of Bermuda and many others.

Willie Escobar stated that "The opportunity to be involved with a company that is redefining the way Brands and Creators interact with consumers allows us to be at the cutting edge of innovation in the music and fashion industry."

Montanez will focus on taking over as "Head Of Brand Partnerships" and utilize the current roster of brands within their portfolio - Coogi / Jaclar / Lotto Sport Global / Fubu / Lo Life Brand / Patrick Kelly / Puma / Twinzz and many more. Rodriguez is appointed to help creator's who are part of the Dropp Creator Network (DCN) with designing merch and clothing lines to help monetize their brands.

Dropp CIO Gurps Rai had this to say about the appointment "We are delighted to appoint such high calibre industry veterans who will advance Dropp's Brand Partnerships Strategy allowing the company to collaborate with some of the world's most influential brands and demonstrating that Dropp represents the next generation of creator centric technology."

About Dropp

Dropp unleashes the power of the creator through an innovative blend of art and e-commerce creating a new mode of digital interaction, which allows creators to monetize their videos through the patented See it. Want it. Get it. Advanced A.I. video technology. Dropp's creator first empowering model disrupts retail and video paradigms, inspires multifaceted community-based revenue, and invigorates the cultural energy behind all commerce.

