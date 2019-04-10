NetCents Technology Completes Integration and Begins Processing With Surge365

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetCents Technology Inc. ("NetCents" or the "Company") (CSE: NC) (CSE: NC.CN) (Frankfurt: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF), is pleased to announce that it has completed its integration into the NetCents Merchant Gateway and has begun processing with Surge365 LLC ("Surge365"). NetCents will also be entering into a referral agreement with Surge365, following last month's announcement.

With the integration of the NetCents Merchant Gateway into the Surge365 platform, Surge365 is able to accept and process international membership subscriptions and transactions in cryptocurrency and will work towards offering cryptocurrency as a payout option for company residuals and bonuses, ranging between $1,000 to $1 million dollars.

Surge365 is a direct sales company that gives members access to hundreds of thousands of hotels, resorts, cruises, and all-inclusive resorts around the globe and offers their members huge discounts to sell and offer their network. Surge365 offers training and memberships for individuals to build their own home-based businesses by providing members all the tools required to act as an individual travel agency with custom branded sales portals.

About Surge 365

Surge365 is a premier direct sales company with US and International operations. They offer a unique, exclusive membership that will allow its members to travel at rock bottom prices and offer a 150% price match guarantee on all online bookings.

Surge365 markets their services through a person to person referral model. Surge365 utilizes a cutting edge, patent pending technology that is a unique new way to market the travel membership. And because their Founders have over 85 years of combined experience, these guys know how to build a massive, dynamic, profitable business for people like you.

This new technology will be used by their independent representatives, called Surge365 Business Associates, or SBAs, to share the membership with potential buyers. SBAs have the potential to earn cash bonuses, cars, and luxury travel.

www.surge365.com

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations at investor@net-cents.com

