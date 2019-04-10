Agility PR Solutions' Media Database Rated #1 in Multiple Categories by Users According to G2 Crowd Reports

In the latest reports from G2 Crowd, one of the world's leading business solutions review websites, Agility PR Solutions' users have given the media database top honours in growth, ease of use, and client relationships

OTTAWA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / Agility PR Solutions, a subsidiary of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), has been rated the top media database and outreach tool for growth, ease of use, and client relationships in the Media and Influencer Targeting software category of G2 Crowd's newest quarterly reports.

'We pride ourselves on helping clients discover and connect with journalists and media influencers and to amplify their messages,' says Martin Lyster, CEO of Agility PR Solutions. 'To see users say we are doing that better than anyone else in the business is incredibly rewarding.'

With hundreds of thousands of real, verified peer reviews on a plethora of software solutions, G2 Crowd quarterly reports provide business buyers with unique and up-to-date insights into software and services.

Agility PR Solutions' media database currently sits at the top of G2 Crowd's Momentum Grid, which reflects a company's growth and customer satisfaction. Agility PR Solutions' media database users have also put the company at the top of the Usability Index which looks at factors such as a product's ease of use and ease of administration, and the Relationship Index which measures things like the ease of doing business with the company, how likely a customer would recommend the company, and quality of support.

'We work tirelessly to give clients the best possible solution for their media outreach needs and so we're very pleased to be rated so highly by users for our intuitive, easy to use solution, and perhaps more importantly, for being easy to do business with,' adds Pragya Dubey, Senior Director of Global Services. 'Every client matters to us and we aim to provide an unparalleled client experience from sales to purchase to support and service.'

For more information about Agility PR Solutions and to download the G2 Crowd reports, please visit: https://www.agilitypr.com/about-us/how-we-compare/

About Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions, a subsidiary of INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ: INOD), provides powerful yet intuitive media outreach, monitoring, and measurement solutions for tomorrow's communicators. Since 2003, clients have trusted our tools and services to help them discover and connect with media influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of their public relations efforts. Whether we do it for you or help you do it yourself, our patented monitoring technology and team of media analysts can help you glean the insights that will help your organization flourish. Learn more at www.agilitypr.com.

