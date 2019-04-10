COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation - Bank of China Frankfurt EUR 3yr Frn

Pre-Stabilisation notice

10 April 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Bank of China, Zweigniederlassung Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt Branch

€ Floating Rate Notes due April 2022 - XS1979297238

Issued pursuant to the U.S.$40,000,000,000

Medium Term Note Programme

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Bank of China, Zweigniederlassung Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt Branch Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: € benchmark Description: € Frn due 17 April 2022 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: launched under USD40bn MTN programme, denoms 100k/1k, listing Hong Kong, payment date 17 April 2019 Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator:



Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG

Bank of China Limited

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

BOCI Asia Limited

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg

UniCredit Bank AG Stabilisation period expected to start on: 10 April 2019 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Hong Kong

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

