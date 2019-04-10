MailStore Software GmbH, a leading German specialist for email archiving solutions, is releasing Version 12 of its software today. Users of MailStore Server and the MailStore Service Provider Edition (SPE) benefit from increased security through easier handling and, thanks to MailStore Gateway, from a simpler means of archiving journal emails of cloud services such as Microsoft Office 365. With MailStore V12, email management has become even safer and simpler to use.

MailStore Gateway is a free add-on program that allows emails from cloud services such as Microsoft Office 365 and Google G Suite, or from other email servers, to be archived. https://download.mailstore.com/marketing/en/mediakit.zip (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our customers rely on their archived emails being safe and secure," says Björn Meyn, Product Manager at MailStore. "So it goes without saying that we want to continually improve the safety aspects of our software and adapt to the increasing demands on email security. It's also important for us to preserve the ease-of-use and positive user experience that are the hallmarks of our software."

Automated Support of "Let's Encrypt" Certificates

One innovation in Version 12 of MailStore Server that is particularly worthy of note is the automated support of digital certificates of the independent certificate authority Let's Encrypt, which offers digital certificates for Transport Layer Security (TSL) encryption free of charge. With this service, MailStore is providing its customers with a simple means to automatically receive and renew official, trusted certificates so that they can build a safe and secure environment. Where required, MailStore Server can help administrators request and configure Let's Encrypt certificates immediately during installation. What is more, the software takes care of certificate renewal itself so that MailStore Server always has a valid certificate. Alternatively, administrators can use the Installer to create self-signed certificates or access existing certificates.

Simplified Archiving of Cloud Services with MailStore Gateway

MailStore Gateway for MailStore Server and MailStore SPE is a free add-on program. In addition to SMTP and POP3 proxy functions, it provides a simple email server that allows emails from cloud services such as Microsoft Office 365 and Google G Suite, or from other email servers, to be archived. MailStore Gateway was designed primarily with the following scenarios in mind:

As a server: in this case, MailStore Gateway functions as the target of a journal or archiving rule for other email servers which can themselves create copies of incoming or outgoing emails

As a proxy: in this scenario, MailStore Gateway operates as an SMTP and POP3 proxy that makes copies of all mails exchanged between email clients and email servers

Security by Design also applies to MailStore Gateway!

All emails stored in MailStore Gateway's mailboxes are protected by strong hybrid encryption. In principle MailStore Gateway also prohibits user names or passwords from being transferred via unencrypted connections. For this reason, servers to which connections are established via the proxy function must support implicit (SMTPS, POP3S) or explicit (SMTP+STARTTLS, POP3+STARTTLS) encryption.

MailStore Gateway's Management Console can be accessed by common browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Microsoft IE 10 (and higher versions), as well as by Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

Other Improvements for More Safety and User Friendliness

MailStore SPE administrators receive a message if a license fails to update.

When using the Web Client of MailStore Server and MailStore SPE, the browser's language setting is detected and automatically used.

As from Version 12, both MailStore Server and MailStore SPE support Microsoft Windows Server 2019.

About MailStore

MailStore Software GmbH from Viersen near Düsseldorf, Germany, is a subsidiary of the U.S. company Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB), a leading provider of data protection solutions. MailStore is one of the world's leading providers of email archiving solutions. Over 60,000 companies, public authorities and educational institutions in more than 100 countries have placed their trust in the products of the German specialist.

Also, with its Service Provider Edition (SPE), MailStore offers a solution that is tailored to the needs of service providers, who are able to provide their customers with email archiving as a managed service.

MailStore's product portfolio also includes MailStore Home, a solution that enables individual home users to archive their private emails free of charge. MailStore Home is currently used by more than 1,000,000 users worldwide.

