GelTech Solutions, Inc.: GelTech Solutions Launches Water Conservation Tool for the Golf Industry

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: GLTC) an innovator of environmentally friendly products that help support a sustainable future, announces the introduction of Soil2O Golf. Conservation of the Earth's water resources is core to GelTech Solution's mission. Soil2O Golf greatly reduces the need for watering due to its ability to absorb water and nutrients and slowly release them over time where the plant needs them most - at the roots. Soil20 Golf is environmentally friendly, perfect for low cut turf, and compatible with all types of soil and turf.

GelTech has teamed with Trigon Turf Sciences as their Authorized Partner to introduce Soil2O Golf to the market. "As a leader in turf science and over 10 years of experience assisting the Turf industry to improve turf health, Trigon Turf Sciences was a natural partner to showcase this water conservation tool," stated Mike Reger, Chairman, and CEO of GelTech.

With several successful pilot programs in the state of Florida nearing completion, Soil2O Golf has delivered significant water conservation without the need for costly water management changes.

"Today, any publication or conference in our industry contains research or discussion on water conservation. This is being driven by the cost of water and the public demand that golf courses be responsible stewards of water use. Soil2O Golf is a unique tool that helps our clients minimize water costs and maximize water efficiency," stated Trigon's owner Thomas Tremblay.

About us:

Founded by inventor and chief technology officer Peter Cordani, GelTech Solutions is a leading provider of innovative, environmentally friendly and cost-effective products that help government agencies, industry, agriculture and the public achieve goals such as water conservation and protecting lives, homes, and property from fires. GelTech's products include its newly released Soil2O Golf as well as FireIce, a non-corrosive polymer that when hydrated produces a water-based suppressant to extinguish fires and a retardant to protect assets and property; Soil2O Dust Control products that reduce airborne particulate matter with minimal environmental impact; and GT-W14, an advanced absorbency technology to control fluid spills of all sizes, turning liquids into solid waste for easier and safer disposal. For more information please visit geltechsolutions.com, follow us on Twitter @GelTechSol, or find us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/2107111.

