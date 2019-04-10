Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2019) - AXMIN Inc. (TSXV: AXM) ("AXMIN" or the "Company") notes the following news release.

AXMIN is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Lifei Jiang as CEO of Somio Toungou S.A and CEO of Aurafrique SARL in Central African Republic and Mr. Jean Qian as Board Secretary and CEO Assistant of Axmin Inc.

Mr. Lifei Jiang benefits form over fifteen years of senior operational experience in Africa in the investment, construction and mining industries. He has served as project manager, vice general manager and general manager for the Chinese states owned enterprises China Geo-Engineering Corporation (CGC) and CGCOC Group Company Limited in several African countries where he was directly responsible for project management, bidding, financial controls, team building, and market development.

Mr. Jiang is extremely familiar with local traditions and cultures, different applicable mining laws and effective operational procedures for delivering mining operations in Africa. For AXMIN, Mr. Jiang will be managing the in-country operations of the Company.

Mr. Qian benefits from experience in senior administration of Chinese companies working with international counterparties to manage projects within and outside of China. He has been responsible for coordination and international communication in large events, as well as corporate news releases and translations.

AXMIN's Chairman and CEO Lucy Yan sated:

AXMIN is very pleased to appoint Mr. Jiang and Mr. Qian to assist the company with our in-country operations and international co-ordination. We believe these key staff additions will assist the Company as we fully restart our operations in the Central African Republic in the near future. We are very excited to see the improving security developments in the region around our mining asset and will provide a further update in this regard.

About AXMIN

AXMIN is a Canadian exploration and development company with a strong focus on the African continent. AXMIN continues to closely monitor the security situation at its Passendro Gold Project in the Central African Republic. For more information regarding AXMIN visit our website at www.axmininc.com. Please follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/axmininc

