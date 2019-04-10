The preliminary statistics of new World Robotics Report shows that a new record high of 384,000 units were shipped globally in 2018 an increase of one percent compared to the previous year. This means that the annual sales volume of industrial robots increased for the sixth time in a row (2013-2018) but only just.

Steven Wyatt, IFR Vice President, presented an outlook by regions, markets and key challenges at the AUTOMATE 2019 in Chicago.

Please watch Steven Wyatt's preview video here: https://ifr.org/ifr-press-releases/news/summary-outlook-on-world-robotics-report-2019-by-ifr

About IFR

The International Federation of Robotics: www.ifr.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005451/en/

Contacts:

econNEWSnetwork

Carsten Heer

Tel. +49 (0) 40 822 44 284

Email: newsroom@econ-news.com