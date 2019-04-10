Security Dealers Can Profitably Outsource ID Card Printing with New White-Label Service from InstantCard

Service that lets dealers' clients order professional photo ID cards from custom-branded site will be demoed at ICS West

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / Security dealers and installers can now offer their customers personalized, secure photo ID cards via a new white-label service from InstantCard. It lets security dealers to easily add ID card personalization and fulfillment to their services.

InstantCard prints ID cards on dealer-provided technology cards and mails them on behalf of the dealer while staying invisible to clients. All orders, whether a single card or a large batch, are shipped the same day.

InstantCard will demonstrate its white-label service and other services for the security industry at ISC West, April 9-12 at the Sands Expo Center, Las Vegas, booth 25131. InstantCard clients and guests can receive a free ISC West pass.

InstantCard's cloud-based platform gives security dealers their own custom-branded web service so that their clients can order professional photo ID cards online. The dealer uses the InstantCard portal to set up clients online and design card templates for them. Then, via a simple link on the dealer's website, the customer is then able to enter ID card data and order cards.

The customer sees only the dealer-branded website.

InstantCard prints the cards on the correct card stock using high-quality thermal printers and mails them to the customer. Monthly reports of activity by customer simplify dealer billing.

More information is at https://instantcard.net/white-label-service.

Since 2007, InstantCard has been America's first 100 percent web-based photo ID card service. Using cloud-based technology, InstantCard creates ID cards quickly, easily and cost-effectively. More information is available at https://instantcard.net or by calling 888-980-6179.

InstantCard also offers Credential Verification Service for safety-crucial industries such as construction, healthcare, energy, and transportation. Web: www.credentialverificationservice.com.

