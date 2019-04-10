TrendForce says the country deployed more than 1 GW of new PV for the first time last year, and predicts this year may see as much as 1.5 GW of new solar capacity. The nation's cumulative capacity reached 2,618 MW at the end of last year, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.Taiwan saw its installed PV capacity figure rise by more than 1 GW last year, according to market research company TrendForce. A report by the company said 2018 was a record year for the Taiwanese PV installation, with growth almost doubling on the previous year, which had brought 520 MW of new solar. In ...

