Invesco Markets III Plc - Statement re Intention to Delist

INVESCO MARKETS III PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

("Invesco" or the "Company")

REVISED Intention to Delist

Further to the Company's announcement on Friday, 29 March 2019, Invesco announces an update to the timing of the cancellation of the below sub-funds of the Company from the premium segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange ("Delisting"). The Delisting will be effective from 8.00am on 24 April 2019 instead of 8.00am on 22 April 2019.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300NGJ4YX93REZW21) Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF (LEI: 54930096D1FYHDCL6O43) Invesco Dynamic US Market UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300NJ3U88DMVICM41) Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300G3HDTLNIY9YW25) Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300PHVFH9SYW0MG58) Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 UCITS ETF (LEI: 5493000LTU3R9EI32S64) Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300089ITTOMZ12W48) Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF (LEI: 5493000PF8DBJC4E7324)

Effect of Delisting

Following the Delisting, the Company's sub-funds will be primarily listed on Euronext Dublin and therefore the shares will continue to be traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

