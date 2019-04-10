Falcon Technologies Announces the Signing of an Exclusive 2 Year Worldwide License with Publicly-Traded Stevia Corp. to Sell, Market, and Distribute Hemp Products Using the Real Hemp Brand with an Option to Purchase

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / Falcon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: FLCN) (OTC PINK: STEV) announced today that it has signed an exclusive worldwide license to use the Real Hemp trademark and brand to market, sell and distribute any dietary and nutritional supplements containing any constituents of the hemp plant for the next 2 years. As part of this license, Falcon Technologies will have an option to buy the trademark and all the rights to the brand during the license term. As a result of the vision of Stevia Corp.'s Chairman George Blankenbaker, Real Hemp LLC (Stevia Corp.'s wholly owned subsidiary), achieved trademark status and full trademark registration on July 7, 2015 before the cultivation of hemp products became completely legal in the United States.

The licensing agreement will provide Falcon with exclusive rights to use all product images, design, and graphics, product packaging, any existing social media accounts, any related printed, electronic, and online documentation, any graphic files for product packaging, and any software files that may accompany the product.

Up until a few short months ago, most hemp products on shelves in the United States were imported into the United States. However, the 2018 Farm Bill legalized the cultivation of industrial hemp and removed it from the list of controlled substances.

Industrial hemp contains all of the cannabinoids in medical marijuana but unlike marijuana, industrial hemp is low in THC (tetrahydrocannabinol - the psychoactive component in marijuana). Some strains of industrial hemp are also rich in CBD (cannabidiol), the cannabinoid which has been featured in hundreds of news stories for its therapeutic potential to potentially treat serious medical ailments such as epilepsy, cancer, pain, arthritis, and many others.

The hemp seed and the oil derived from the seed is an excellent source of protein and essential fatty acids. Three tablespoons of hemp seeds contain about 10 grams of protein. The protein from the hemp plant is a more complete protein than proteins found in red meat, chicken and fish. Hemp seeds are sold in national health food and supplements retailers. The stalk of the hemp plant contains two types of fiber. The outer fiber can be processed into long strands which can then be used for textile manufacturing. The inner core which resembles wood can be used for animal bedding. The hemp stalk can also be used as a key component in the manufacturing of paper.

There are few dominant hemp product brands in North America today. Stevia Corp. has worked tirelessly to build the Real Hemp brand and trademark for the past 3 years. Led by George Blankenbaker who served as Vice President and Director of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable and was a founding member, Director and Vice President of the U.S. Hemp Farming Alliance and a longtime member of the Hemp Industries Association, the Real Hemp brand is perfectly positioned to become a leader in the hemp products market which is expected to grow exponentially in the United States now that the cultivation of hemp is legal throughout the United States.

William J. Delgado, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Technologies commented, 'We are beyond ecstatic that Stevia Corp. has given us this vote of confidence to license the exclusive rights to use the Real Hemp brand for the next 2 years. George and his team have done a fantastic job in building the Real Hemp brand which we believe has the potential to be the number 1 hemp products brand in the United States.'

George Blankenbaker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stevia Corp. said, 'This is a win-win for both companies. If the result is what both companies believe the result can potentially be, Falcon will own a leading brand representing quality and health in a fast emerging market generating millions in revenue while enabling Stevia Corp. to become debt free as a result of the licensing royalty payments and potential outright purchase of the brand.'

About Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.)

Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.) is a nutraceutical company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture and package all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm site visits and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms and processors in North America. The company also aims to launch a line of CBD products specially formulated for animals by the end of 2019.

