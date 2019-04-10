Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2019) - : Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (Frankfurt: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") has recently completed an Induced Polarization ("IP") survey with Abitibi Geophysique using their OreVision technology, along strike to the east and northeast of the 6 km long resource area. The survey included 400m-spaced lines covering a total of approximately 40 line-km, over a very sparsely drilled 15 km2 area (see Fig. 1). Data inversions and interpretations are pending.

IP technology has progressed significantly since the 1990s when most of the previous IP surveys were completed on the Douay property; modern IP technologies allow much greater depth penetration than historical surveys were capable of historically. The currently producing Vezza gold mine is located approximately 20km to the east of the IP grid shown in Fig. 1., and the Company is hopeful that today's improved IP technology will detect one or more sulphide systems that could also lead the Company's technical team toward new Vezza-type gold discoveries.

Previous drilling east of the current resource area (Micon 2018) has in general been limited, very broadly spaced and shallow. However, there are encouraging observations from the past drill data, including similar geochemical signatures to the resource area and several intercepts >1 g/t Au that that were discovered up to 6km east of the current resource area.

Maple Gold's President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, commented: "The completion of this IP survey reflects the Company's continued commitment to property-scale target generation. We control a very prospective tract of ground straddling the Casa Berardi fault zone and believe that new ideas and technologies have the potential to lead to new discoveries and technical breakthroughs for us at Douay. We plan to methodically develop and prioritize new prospective targets and selectively drill test our highest priority targets as they are defined."





Fig. 1: OreVision IP survey lines covering potential eastern extension of the resource area, as well as additional targets to the NE along and near the Casa Berardi North fault. DDh samples >1 g/t Au projected vertically from hole trace.

