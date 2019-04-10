CPR Cell Phone Repair Welcomes New Store in Louisville, Kentucky

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / The CPR Cell Phone Repair network has added another location to its franchise in Kentucky. Vincent Gioffre and Jason Hamilton, store owners of CPR Louisville-Hikes Point, are the newest members to join the CPR network.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Louisville-Hikes Point, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/louisville-hikes-point-ky/.

"Vincent and Jason have a unique set of experiences that will directly contribute to their success with CPR Louisville," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Their passion for recyclable goods will come to light, as they have the ability to salvage damaged devices, and thus reduce the toxin footprint in landfills."

The team's store is located off of the busy growing intersection of Taylorsville Road and Breckinridge Lane. Hikes Point is a neighborhood within eastern Louisville conveniently bordering Interstate 264. Vincent, Jason, and their team have made affordable and reliable repair services more accessible to their community. In addition to repair on cell phones, laptops, and other devices, CPR Louisville-Hikes Point also services several neighboring school districts' iPads.

"I am very proud to be a part of a business that does its part to help keep landfills clean," said Vincent. "We intend to make the world a better place through education on best recycling practices."

In addition to CPR Louisville-Hikes Point, Vincent is also the owner of a recycling business dedicated to teaching proper disposal techniques and how to recycle e-waste. As a Louisville native, Vincent attended St. Xavier High School and Speed School of Engineering. His spare time is dedicated to track racing, building cars, traveling, and developing new business ideas.

Residents can take advantage of free repair estimates and a limited lifetime warranty on all parts and labor at Vincent and Jason's store. They are also offering a 20 percent discount on services to school districts, governmental agencies, and corporations who sign up for repair services. To begin a repair at CPR Louisville-Hikes Point or to request a free estimate on any service, visit the store at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Louisville-Hikes Point is located at:

3944 Taylorsville Rd

Louisville, KY 40220

Please contact the store at 502-931-1080 or via email: HikesPoint@cpr-ky.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/louisville-hikes-point-ky/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 550 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

