Uptick Newswire Hosts BioCorRx Inc. on the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Major Company Updates

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) ("the Company"), an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. President and CEO, Brady Granier, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly asked Granier to give listeners an update on the Company's BICX102 naltrexone implant development process. Granier explained that the Company has achieved significant goals for this project, most notably the grant award of nearly $5.7 million from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NDA) Currently, the Company is working toward FDA approval for BICX102 which the Company feels will make a significant impact on alcohol and opioid use disorders.

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent additions to their Board of Directors. Granier explained that the Company has added two experienced individuals, Louis Lucidro and Luisa Ingargiola, to their board and are confident that their experience in their respective careers will help the Company achieve its desired growth goals.

Jolly then inquired about the Company's recent announcement of their $6 million private placement and asked about the use of funds. Granier stated that some of the funds will be used to launch their future weight loss program, as well as for general operations and to aid in desired plans for a NASDAQ uplisting.

Jolly asked Granier how the Company plans to uplist to the NASDAQ. Granier explained that the Company has applied for the uplisting and added two independent board members amongst other requirements Granier stated that the NASDAQ uplisting might be accomplished this Summer and that their team is working diligently to make it happen.

To close the interview, Granier encouraged interested listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's growth and new developments. He also added that individuals who need help with substance use disorder can visit www.beataddiction.com for more information.

To hear Brady Granier's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-brady-granier-of-biocorrx-inc-otcqb-bicx-4/

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Uptick Newswire encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. ( BICX ) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction and related disorders. The BioCorRx Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids, and can prevent opioid overdose following relapse. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) program tailored specifically for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also conducts R&D under its controlled subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals. For more information on BICX and its product pipeline, visit www.BioCorRx.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

