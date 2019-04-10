A New Collection of Courses in Spanish Now Available for Corporate Customers

Udemy, the global marketplace for learning and teaching online, announced today the launch of its corporate learning product, Udemy for Business, in Spain. In addition to a fully localized product experience, a new collection of courses in Spanish is designed to enable teams and companies drive more impactful learning through a curated selection of the top technical and business skills.

"Many of our Spanish-speaking customers have expressed demand for our courses taught by instructors in their native language," said Darren Shimkus, President of Udemy for Business. "The investments we're making to empower global teams to deliver impactful learning go above and beyond traditional content dubbing and video captions. As a result, our Spanish-speaking customers have been delighted to see increased learner engagement and adoption of their Udemy for Business accounts."

Udemy for Business is a subscription-based corporate learning product offering 3,000 of Udemy's highest-rated courses. Companies are now able to add an additional collection of 200 courses taught in Spanish to their Udemy for Business subscription. Organizations can also create and distribute their own content on the platform and view analytics to track learner activity.

Earlier this year, Indra, another Spanish company, added Udemy for Business to its corporate university to augment training for its professionals throughout the world. "As a technology organization that prioritizes knowledge and innovation, developing the talent and skills of our workforce is key," said Luz Santillana, Director of Employee Experience and Process Transformation at Indra. "By offering access to Udemy for Business, our goal is to provide the best learning resources available and ensure our people are motivated and committed to continuing their professional growth and development at Indra."

Udemy for Business is powered by Udemy, the largest learning marketplace in the world. Any expert can develop a course and share their knowledge on Udemy and today, more than 42,000 instructors teach over 100,000 courses in over 50 languages. As a result, Udemy always has the freshest content on the most in-demand skills that employees need to be productive and become stronger leaders and collaborators. The new Spanish collection features courses across categories, including development, design, IT and software, data science, office productivity, management, marketing, personal development, project management, sales, and more.

Some of the world's most innovative companies are using Udemy for Business to help their employees acquire the most competitive skills, including T-Mobile, Pinterest, Adidas, Mercedes-Benz, and others. To learn more, please go to https://business.udemy.com/

About Udemy:

Udemy is the online learning destination that helps students, companies, and governments gain the skills they need to compete in today's economy. More than 30 million students learn from 42,000 instructors teaching 100,000 courses in over 50 different languages. Whether learning for professional development or personal enrichment, students everywhere can master new skills through self-paced, on-demand courses, while experts have a way to share their knowledge with the world. For companies, Udemy for Business offers subscription access to 3,000+ business-relevant courses, powerful learning analytics, as well as an easy-to-use platform to host and distribute their own content in one central place. We also offer Udemy for Government, a highly customizable learning platform designed to upskill workers across nations and prepare them for the jobs of today and tomorrow. Udemy is privately owned and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver, Ireland, Turkey, and Brazil.

