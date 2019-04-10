Insight Monk to Recognize the Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine

FREMONT, California, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Monk, world's only community of specialized experts on deep technologies is in the process of recognizing the Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine, an elite compendium of thought leaders in the field of precision medicine. Insight Monk, a BIS Research platform plans to recognize the exemplary work of individuals in the field of precision medicine through its non-profit initiative, Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine. The nomination-based elite compendium is expected to be released in April 2019.

Precision Medicine holds the promise of revolutionizing the entire healthcare delivery model. Although it is in its early stage, it has already empowered clinicians to personalize screening, diagnosis and treatment for each patient. In the recent years astounding advances have been witnessed in the field of genomics, IT technologies, sequencing, and other applied sciences, that have pushed the world towards global adoption of precision medicine.

"Amidst the large investments in emerging precision medicine technologies and dynamic market developments, individual contributors have been able to make their own mark with extraordinary laboratory research and product development. These individuals with their expertise in the field of precision medicine possess the potential to influence and benefit everyone in the industry. InsightMonk values the efforts of these individuals,"as stated by Yash Agrawal, AVP - Growth, BIS Research.

Insight Monk invites nominations from across the world where scientists, academicians, healthcare executives, start-up founders, and policy makers are all eligible for nomination. Individuals associated with the field of precision medicine can nominate themselves or anyone they believe can make an excellent contribution to the compendium.

"The elite compendium of Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine will provide recognition to the impactful work of thought leaders in precision medicine, at a global stage. This worldwide recognition will also benefit them by enhancing their market equity", as stated by Arvind Pal, Analyst, Research & Growth.

For Nominations - https://insightmonk.com/top-precision-medicine

About Insight Monk

Insight Monk enables businesses and individuals to accelerate technology discovery, business evaluation, and innovation planning. The company provides its clients from global corporations and start-ups with crowdsourced innovative thinking and problem-solving by world's smartest individuals in a timely, cost-effective, and secure ecosystem. It also provides the experts with a valuable opportunity to contribute their path-breaking projects, make an impact toward the development of the future of society, augment their market equity, and gain extra rewards for their expertise.

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on those emerging technological trends which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market.

With over 150 market research reports published annually, BIS Research focuses on high technology verticals such as 3D Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics and Semiconductors, Robotics and UAV, and other emerging technologies.

Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

What distinguishes BIS Research from the rest of the players is that we don't simply provide data but also complement it with valuable insights and actionable inputs for the success of our clients.

