MongoDB, Inc.: MongoDB and Girls in Tech Join Forces to Empower Women in Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girls in Tech Dublin, the Irish chapter of the well-known global organisation focused on empowerment, engagement and education of women in technology, is proud to announce its most recent corporate partnership with the leading modern, general purpose database platform, MongoDB, Inc. (https://www.mongodb.com/) (Nasdaq: MDB).



MongoDB and Girls in Tech are both committed to supporting and empowering women to lead and innovate in the tech industry. Both organisations have a mutual ambition to increase female engagement and increase the number of women in senior technology roles.

Commenting on the partnership, Coral Movasseli, Managing Director Girls in Tech Dublin, said: "Dublin continues to be a central hub for technology companies to set up their international headquarters, because of the availability and concentration of diverse and multicultural talent. The hiring landscape has never been so competitive, and attracting and retaining the right talent has never been more important.

"Through our partnership with MongoDB, Girls in Tech Dublin will have access to a wide range of learning, mentorship and networking opportunities. We see this as a terrific opportunity for Girls in Tech Dublin and MongoDB to tackle diversity head on in Ireland, by equipping women in technology with skills, knowledge and an international outlook that will help them succeed and stand out in the war for talent and diversity."

Clare Scally, Escalation Manager at MongoDB and a member of the MongoDB Women's Group, said: "Twenty years ago when I started in technology it was a very different landscape. I was at times the only female on the team and occasionally felt isolated. For me, the love of technology helped me overcome that. Then more recently while working at places like MongoDB I didn't encounter those issues at all. I think that's down to a strong culture as well as specific initiatives like the Women's Group, equal parental leave, signing the Parity Pledge and many others. We are making progress as an industry but we still have far to go. I hope our partnership with Girls in Tech Dublin can help create an industry where the next generation doesn't even have to think about it. So that we think of ourselves not as 'women in technology' but simply as great technologists."

MongoDB will also support one of Girls in Tech's most important programs in Ireland. The Stepping Up mentorship program is a unique initiative that provides women across generations with knowledge, tools and access to the right people.

Joe Drumgoole, EMEA Director of Developer Advocacy at MongoDB, said: "It has been fantastic to see what Girls in Tech Dublin is achieving and we couldn't be prouder to get an opportunity to support them. Diversity and inclusion are incredibly important to MongoDB. Not only is it the right thing on a societal level, it's also the right thing for the business and the industry at large. I'm excited to be involved in encouraging and nurturing the next great generation of developers."

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 13,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 60 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

About Girls in Tech Dublin

Girls in Tech Dublin (GITD) is a women in tech non-profit based in Ireland and established by Coral Movasseli in 2016. Girls in Tech is focused on the engagement, education and empowerment of influential women in technology and entrepreneurship. Our goal is to promote the growth and success of entrepreneurial and innovative women in the technology space. Girls in Tech Dublin is the Irish chapter of a global organisation, founded in 2007 by Adriana Gascoigne and headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About the "Stepping Up" Mentorship Program:

The Girls in Tech Mentorship Program, Stepping Up, is designed to build and foster an organic community promoting good mentorship. The program does this by providing women with the knowledge, tools, and access to influential people to enable them to take ownership of their own success. The Stepping Up program was designed in Ireland by Coral Movasseli in 2018 and has since empowered hundreds of women. You can register for the next event on March 28th here (https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/mentorship-for-women-in-tech-empowering-women-tickets-55401649826).

About the all female hackathon "Hacking for Humanity":

The Girls in Tech Hacking for Humanity competition is a social innovation code-a-thon to tackle local challenges at a global scale. Developers, designers, scientists, students, product developers, entrepreneurs, educators, and NGO's gather to collaborate on projects that solve local social problems. This event gives participants the chance to flex their skills, work with fellow hackers, and learn something new, such as a programming language or API. Mentors are present to guide the attendees on the platform or technology chosen for the event.

Hacking for Humanity is an open event (both male and female participants are welcome) promoting gender equality and bridging the gap in the technology and startup spaces. The work developed in this event is judged for its innovativeness by an experienced local panel of judges; every participant will be rewarded for their contribution, but extra prizes are available for standout Hacking for Humanity stars! This women in tech hackathon will be held for the first time in Ireland from May 24-26 2019, you can register here (https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/come-to-the-first-global-women-in-tech-hackathon-in-ireland-tickets-55403181407).

