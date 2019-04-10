Phone.com Sees Major Growth in Business Users and Channel Partners

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / Demand for HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based communications services, open APIs and award-winning customer support drive expansion across U.S. and Canada

Today from the 2019 Channel Partners Conference & EXPO, Phone.com reported that nearly 500 solutions providers have joined its burgeoning Channel Partner Program, and that more than 30,000 businesses across the United States (U.S.) and Canada currently use its cloud-based unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) services platform.

"Our channel program is unique as it fosters long-term relationships," said Joel Maloff, SVP of strategic alliances and chief compliance officer, Phone.com. "Phone.com remains a leader in today's crowded marketplace by understanding that sustaining partner loyalty is as much about the human element as it is the technology."

For developers, Phone.com's library of open, lightweight APIs makes it easy to extend UC services into third-party portals, middleware, and CRM platforms. Partners are empowered with the flexibility to customize integrations for their customers, create new applications for specific use-cases and remove interoperability issues that disrupt workflows.

Phone.com partners like Frances Harvey, founder of My Solution Services, an online business manager service that specializes in working with mental health professionals, flock to its always-available, HIPAA-compliant business communications services, which offer entry to, or expansion in the highly-lucrative healthcare sector.

"Our most popular service is managing their (mental health professionals) phones and scheduling," said Frances Harvey. "Finding a great VoIP service, with great customer service, a great app, that is HIPAA-compliant and offers a BAA has been very challenging. This, being HIPAA-compliant, is the biggest need for mental health care by far! It is not negotiable."

HIPAA-compliance in a post-GDPR digital age grows increasingly complex. Data from The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) indicates that 70 percent of the healthcare market is not HIPAA-compliant. Though alarming, these findings show an industry in need of support from channel partners, cloud and managed IT services providers, resellers and agents.

"Compliance with HIPAA and HITECH laws is one of several distinct traits that position Phone.com's cloud-based, business communications services as the logical choice for the channel, covered entities and business associates, as we offer compliance without strings, additional fees or setup," continued Maloff. "We provide solutions providers and partners with a free and immediate opening to sell into the healthcare market."

In healthcare, VoIP is expected to be the fastest growing market in terms of adoption of SIP trunking services, says MarketsandMarkets. In addition to hospitals, clinics, physicians and other caregivers, businesses that support healthcare practitioners, such as billing, software, professional services, and management services - known as Business Associates (BA) - are also subject to audits for HIPAA-compliance.

Accordingly, the phone service provider they choose must also be compliant.

According to The Compliancy Group, essentially, if an organization is hired to handle, use, distribute, or access protected health information (PHI), they likely qualify as a BA under HIPAA regulation. Further, any business associate with whom you share PHI or ePHI with over the course of the work they've been hired to do needs to provide a Business Associate Agreement to ensure compliance.

"Since announcing Phone.com as HIPAA-compliant, we have issued more than 900 business associate agreements," added Maloff.

Phone.com's complete portfolio of cloud-based UC&C and enhanced business services make it seamless and easy for businesses users to engage with anyone, by any channel, from any location, on any device. In addition to award-winning customer service, Phone.com UCaaS offers voice, video, SMS, chat, fax, HD audio and group video conferencing, collaboration, CRM integration, and mobility without any long-term contracts.

For additional information or to secure your Business Associate Agreement, please contact agents@phone.com or visit www.Phone.com.

About Phone.com

Founded in 2008 by veteran telecommunication entrepreneurs, Phone.com provides more than 30,000 businesses across the U.S and Canada with comprehensive, flexible, and reliable cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions.

Our innovative services, award-winning 24/7 U.S.-based support, coupled with experienced executive leadership and forward-thinking strategic planning, has led to 10 straight years of growth. With over 50 customizable features including audio and video conferencing, call forwarding, voicemail transcription, IVR, vanity and virtual toll-free 800 and local numbers, Phone.com's business VoIP allows you to connect with anyone anywhere at any time.

Phone.com has been recognized by the Inc. 500|5000 as well as Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for fastest growing private companies. Connect with Phone.com on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, talk to us at 844-746-6312 or visit us at www.phone.com

