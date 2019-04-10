The sum devoted to the rebate scheme was increased by another $32.4 million on top of what the government had previously allocated. The percentage covering the costs for buying and installing a PV system will be lowered from 30% to 20%, which may result in a higher number of installations and larger growth volumes.The Swedish government has announced that the budget for the solar rebate program will reach a total of 736 million SEK ($79.9 million) in 2019. This is lower than the SEK 915 million allocated in several phases last year, but is considerably higher than the sum of SEK 400 million which ...

