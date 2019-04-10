Adding another 'first' to its track record in technology, Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL) today launches its AI-powered personal assistant Yaani at Turkcell Technology Summit. As Turkey's technology industry and business leaders gather at Turkcell's Technology Summit for the 10th time in Istanbul, visitors experienced next-generation technologies.

Turkcell's Digital Operator strategy has successfully increased the interaction with its customers to more than 350 minutes, compared to the standard relationship of 32 minutes telecom operators have with customers. Turkcell has added the transformative power of AI to its search engine Yaani and introduces its upgraded version: Yaani Assistant, the personal assistant that understands Turkish on top of its several digital services including BiP, fizy, TV+, lifebox.

Emphasizing customer-centric approach in Turkcell's focus on its financial, corporate and digital services and solutions, "Turkcell's digital transformation capability enables to take the lead in the area as Industry 4.0 becomes a reality now. Recognizing the immerse impacts of AI, today we announce our AI-powered personal assistant: Yaani," says Murat Erkan, Turkcell CEO. "Offered as a technological instrument that enhances our capabilities, Turkey's first AI assistant Yaani will help us make our customers' lives easier and more convenient."

During his speech, Turkcell CEO demonstrated Turkcell's breakthrough in combining AI and machine learning with a series of Yaani Assistant's unique capabilities adapting to a user's patterns and preferences, reporting real-time data of Turkcell's digital services, ordering food online, making a doctor's appointment, playing music and making coffee integrated with smart home appliances. Yaani's demonstration showcased how AI technology revolutionizes most areas of current human life and businesses.

"Yaani, Turkey's local and national search engine, has 10 million users" says Turkcell CEO. "We will soon launch Turkey's national e-mail service Yaani Mail for both corporate and individual customers. We redesigned our R&D efforts, and Turkcell engineers developed Yaani Mail and Yaani Assistant AI algorithm behind our personal assistant is trained with STT and TTS models, and it will gain new capabilities in Turkish as we move forward. Turkcell will continue to endeavor for AI technologies that augment the capabilities of humans in the future."

