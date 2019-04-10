SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Loyalty Programs Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Buyers from end-user industries such as e-commerce and banking are exhibiting prominent usage of loyalty programs to reward their customers for their loyalty. This is perceived as a part of their customer-centric business strategies which is acting as one of the primary driving forces behind the loyalty programs procurement. The proliferation of internet-users and the immense popularity gained by the social media platform are being effectively utilized by buyers to promote their loyalty programs, which is accelerating the category spend momentum to a significant extent.

The adoption of personalized loyalty programs by buyers from the retail sector will drive the category momentum in the US even though the matured retail loyalty programs segment will impede the category growth to some extent. The adoption of loyalty programs is high in emerging economies such as China, Indonesia, and India owing to the rapidly improving retail formats because of the rising disposable income of consumers.

This loyalty programs procurement research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the major cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the overall pricing. Current supply market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this market intelligence report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

"Category managers are advised to partner with suppliers that employ methods such as sentiment analysis, ANN, and ML to understand the industry trends and analyze consumer behavior," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This loyalty programs procurement research report has estimated that the following factors will influence the category growth in the following years:

Rising skilled labor shortage will increase category price during the forecast period

Rising labor cost will be a key price driver for the category during the forecast period

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Loyalty programs

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

