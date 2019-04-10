Chubb Appoints Sara Mitchell as Division President for the United Kingdom and Ireland Retail Business

LONDON, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Sara Mitchell as Division President for the United Kingdom and Ireland retail business. Subject to regulatory approval, the appointment is effective 30 April.

Currently head of the company's middle market division for the UK and Ireland, Sara succeeds David Robinson, who is taking a sabbatical starting at the end of April.

In her new role, Sara will be responsible for Chubb's property and casualty, accident and health, and consumer lines operations across the UK and Ireland. This encompasses four regions: London, Midlands & South, Scotland & North, and Ireland. She will continue to be based in London and will report directly to David Furby, Regional President, Europe.

Sara joined Chubb in 2011 and has served in a number of senior management roles in both consumer and commercial P&C businesses in the UK and Europe. Her most recent role was head of the corporate division for the UK and Ireland, leading Chubb's middle market segment. Prior to this she held a variety of commercial market roles at RSA and Allianz. Sara has a degree in Chemistry from the University of Manchester and is an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Sara will continue with her current responsibilities until her successor is announced.

David Furby commented: "I am delighted to welcome Sara to this important role. Sara brings with her a wealth of experience and depth of knowledge of the UK and Ireland market, alongside her experience in commercial roles and underwriting. I am very much looking forward to working with her as we continue to drive growth in revenue and earnings in this crucial market. I would also like to thank David for his dedication in leading Chubb's UK and Ireland business so successfully since 2012 and for all his work over the past 25 years in roles across both Chubb and ACE."

Juan C. Andrade, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Chubb Overseas General, commented: "Sara is an excellent leader with an established track record. I have every confidence in her ability to successfully lead one of our largest businesses. I also would like to express my sincere gratitude to David for a job well done and I look forward to his return."

About Chubb

